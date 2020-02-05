Man found guilty in Eau Claire child pornography case

An Eau Claire County jury has found Erio Oliver guilty Wednesday of several counts of child pornography.

The Eau Claire County District Attorney's office says 30-year-old Erio Oliver was found guilty on eight counts of possession of child pornography and one count of intimidation of a witness. Oliver's trial started Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police got complaints from people who saw themselves in videos that surfaced online which included a woman who used the name "Whitney Wisconsin" to show videos inappropriately touching herself at various public places in Eau Claire.

Police executed a search warrant at the Highlander Inn in April of 2015, and found more than 240 pictures and nine videos of child pornography on Oliver's computer.

Oliver’s sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

