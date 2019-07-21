Man identified in connection with salvage yard theft

A Richland Center man has been identified in connection with an alleged theft of auto parts from a salvage yard in rural Viroqua, WI.

The incident occurred earlier this month and was reported on

Tuesday, July 16, 209. The investigation continued throughout the week and on Saturday, July 20th, the Sheriff's Office identified Jeremy W. Stankovich, age 37.

Stankovich is cooperating with the investigation and formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell.

Stankovich is to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court August 7, 2019, at 8:30 AM.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Richland Center Police Department, and the Fond du Lac Police Department.