UPDATE: One in custody after domestic disturbance in Eau Claire Co.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 5:54pm, the Eau Claire Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at E10691 County Road V, in the Township of Clear Creek.

The victim reported that his roommate, a 61 year old man, engaged in a physical altercation with him.

During the altercation, it was reported that the male suspect pointed a .22 caliber "sawed off" rifle at the victim.

Additionally, it was reported that the male suspect fired several rounds from the rifle through an open window at the victim's unoccupied vehicle, which had been parked in the driveway. The victim was able to flee the residence and call 911.

Patrol units responded and the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team was activated to assist.

Through negotiations, the male suspect surrendered peacefully after a stand-off lasting approximately an hour and a half.

The male suspect was booked at the Eau Claire County Jail and held on several possible charges. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, as this case remains under investigation.

In addition to the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team, the Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol.



