Man in custody after shooting gun into air, making threats

A man is in custody in Barron County after a female called in a report that her boyfriend was shooting a gun into the air and making threats against her.

The call to Barron County Communication Center was made Dec. 29, at 9:40 p.m. Officials advised the female to find cover and locked herself in a room and remained on the line until law enforcement arrived.

Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, says 38-year-old Casey Murray of Alemna would not comply with law enforcement and continued to make threats. Fitzgerald says two less lethal bean bag rounds were using, striking Murray in the legs. Murray was then taken into custody.

Fitzgerald says Murray was treated at an area hospital and is being held in the Barron County Jail. Officials found a handgun in the vehicle Murray exited when law enforcement arrived.

The case remains under investigation.

