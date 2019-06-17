Man injured after deer vs. vehicle crash

A semi driver is facing life threatening injuries following a deer vs. vehicle crash in Buffalo County over the weekend.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near the Town of Alma. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 37 when it struck a deer. The deer was then thrown through the windshield of a semi, causing it to cross traffic and end up in the ditch.

The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Tony McCray of Whitehall, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A medical helicopter was requested but was unable to fly due to weather conditions.

A 14-year-old was also in the semi but was not injured.

Two people, 71-year-old Carol Brophy and 72-year-old Edward Brophy were in the other vehicle and were not injured.

The southbound lane of Highway 37 was closed for about four-and-a half hours and was opened up after the semi was removed.

The crash remains under investigation.

