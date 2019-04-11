Man killed in Pierce Co. crash

On Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at 11:57 pm, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 35 .2 miles north of 375th Avenue Prescott, WI in Diamond Bluff Township.

It was determined that Allen Mitchell, 64 YOA from Pepin WI was operating a 2004 Saturn Vue southbound on State Highway 35 when he lost control and entered into a private driveway and struck a large rock.

After lifesaving efforts were performed on Mr. Mitchell at the scene he was pronounced deceased by Pierce County Medical Examiner John Worsing.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Red Wing, MN Ambulance and the Ellsworth, WI Fire Department.

