Man killed in farm accident in Pierce Co.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:05 am, The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a farm accident where an individual had fallen off of the back of a tractor and was subsequently run over by a wagon in tow. The accident occurred in a crop field near the intersection of 410th Avenue and Co. Rd. OO Hager City, WI in Diamond Bluff Township.

Patrick Bayer, 51 YOA from Prescott, WI was standing/riding on the rear of the tractor when it hit a bump in the field and Mr. Bayer fell off. Mr. Bayer was subsequently run over by a hay wagon being pulled by the tractor. The tractor was being operated by Evan Bayer 22 YOA also of Prescott.

Patrick Bayer was transported from the scene to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN by Life Link III Helicopter with undetermined injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance and Life Link III Helicopter Service.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office