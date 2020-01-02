Man killed while chasing after suspects who stole laptop from Calif. Starbucks

Updated: Thu 2:03 AM, Jan 02, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO/CNN) - Police confirm two suspects have been arrested in the death of a California man, who was fatally injured when he attempted to recover his stolen laptop.

Police say Oakland Fire Department personnel witnessed some of the crime and immediately rendered first aid, but the victim later died at the hospital. (Source: KGO/CNN)

The arrests come after the unidentified victim was robbed of his laptop Tuesday while working near the front door of a Starbucks in Oakland, California.

Witnesses say the victim chased after the suspects and tried to jump into their SUV as they fled. The car reportedly accelerated, slamming the victim’s head into a parked car and dragging him.

Maria Chan, who runs Montclair Florist across the street, was deeply disturbed by what she saw.

"I saw just the body lying on the street. He was bleeding only from the head. His face was completely purple and blue,” she said.

John Brown owns a small tea shop up the street, where some gathered to talk about the incident.

“We just chatted a little bit about the surprising nature of what happened, and then further, we chatted about you gotta remember your life is worth much more than anything,” he said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

