Man lights himself on fire outside White House

WASHINGTON, DC (Gray News) - A man set himself on fire along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House on Friday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service said.

“A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave, outside the North Fence Line,” the agency’s Twitter account said.

“Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid.”

The Secret Service said the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threating injuries.

The White House was put on lockdown for less than an hour.

President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time.

