Man loses special necklace honoring late wife during Myrtle Beach vacation

A man lost a necklace that has his and his late wife's rings on it / Source: Patrick Waddell
Updated: Tue 9:04 AM, Jul 30, 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is asking for the public’s help to find a special necklace that honors his late wife.

Patrick Waddell said during his stay on Saturday at Ocean Lakes Campground, he lost his necklace that has his and his late wife’s wedding rings on it.

The wedding rings are looped together so that they can’t be separated, according to his Facebook post.

He said his wife died almost four years ago from colon cancer.

“We were married for 16 years as far as I’m concerned we’re still married now,” Waddell told WMBF News.

He believes the necklace fell off around the Main Road and Site 3026.

Waddell and his two daughters are in North Myrtle Beach with his wife’s family until Friday.

If anyone finds the necklace, he asks them to call 704-408-5054.

