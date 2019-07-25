Man, naked from the waist down, arrested after running from Marshfield police

A Marshfield man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly broke into a home and then ran from police, wearing only a shirt.

According to a police report, a Marshfield woman returned from work to her home on Cleveland Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday when she saw an unknown man inside and called police.

When officers arrived, A.J. Reuth, 25, exited the home, naked from the waist down and ran away from the officers.

The officers caught up to Reuth and used a taser to help take him into custody, according to Lieutenant Darren Larson of the Marshfield Police Department. Larson could not elaborate on what Reuth was doing inside the home.

Reuth was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Wood County Jail.

Marshfield police referred charges of criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct to the Wood County District Attorney's Office.