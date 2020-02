One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Dunn County crash.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says life saving measures were attempted on scene for an adult male, but they were not successful.

The crash happened at the 3700 block of 420th Street in Menomonie on Feb. 2. Officials say the investigation shows a sedan was traveling south on 420th Street when they failed to turn and left the roadway, hitting a group of large trees.

The crash is still under investigation.