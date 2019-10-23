Man robbed at gunpoint while getting his hair cut

A man was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn while sitting in a barbershop chair. (Source: NYPD/CNN)
Updated: Wed 9:35 PM, Oct 23, 2019

NEW YORK (CNN) – The New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Brooklyn barbershop that happened earlier this month, in hopes of tracking down the suspect.

The video shows a man in the barber chair getting his hair cut when the robber suddenly puts a gun to his head and searches through his pockets.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Authorities said he got away with $350, credit cards and an iPhone.

Police think the suspect may have been attracted by the victim’s expensive BMW outside the shop.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus