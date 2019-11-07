Man saw fiancée struggling with intruders, so he grabbed his shotgun

Authorities say Thomas Fisher was returning from his chicken coop when he saw his fiancée struggling with two armed intruders. (Source: WBAL/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 6:05 PM, Nov 07, 2019

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBAL/CNN) - A Maryland man opened fire on two men during an early morning break-in.

Authorities say Thomas Fisher was returning from his chicken coop when he saw his fiancée struggling with intruders.

Fisher grabbed a shotgun, chased the intruders out of the house and shot one of them in the leg.

“The only reason I have guns is most of them are old guns that was left for me by family members that just lay around in case anything ever happens,” Fisher explained. “I’m always trying to make sure I’m prepared like everybody should. I mean, these guys, they could have had guns themselves.”

The man who was shot has been arrested. Police say the second suspect is still on the run.

Copyright 2019 WBAL via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus