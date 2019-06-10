Man sentenced in Barron County sex sting

The man charged in Barron County after an undercover child sex sting will spend the next three years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Friday for 59 year old Kevin Rust from Minnesota.

According to a criminal complaint, Rust responded to an ad posted by an officer with the Rice Lake Police Department pretending to be a 15-year-old girl looking for an older man.

The complaint says he sent several inappropriate messages through text in June of last year.

Rust later made plans to meet the pretend girl in a parking lot, and that's where he was arrested.

In February, Rust pleaded guilty to charges of child enticement and attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of child.

