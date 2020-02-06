Man sentenced after threatening UW- Eau Claire officials

A man has been sentenced to probation after threatening the UW- Eau Claire chancellor and other UW- Eau Claire officials.

Eau Claire County Court documents show 25-year-old Morgan Harman has been sentenced to three years of probation. Harman also has conditions to not have any social media accounts or use of social media. He is to have no contact with UW-Eau Claire residences, campus, staff, chancellor, director of housing, and assistant director of housing or their families.

Authorities alleged Harman posted threatening images on his Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. Officials say one image showed a gun's scope over UW- Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt's face.

Harman was arrested last October and a plea deal was accepted in November.

