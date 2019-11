A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a string of multiple arsons at the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says 45-year-old Christopher Grover has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, 21-and-a-half years extended supervision and 20 years of probation.

Officials say Grover was convicted in September 2019 with 15 counts related to different arsons at a reservation.