Man sentenced to prison after being accused shooting roommate with bow and arrow

The court has ordered prison time for a man who was accused of shooting his roommate with a bow and arrow in Menomonie.

According to Dunn County court records, Richard Seehaver has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with 15 years of extended supervision.

Seehaver was charged with second degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon- repeater.

The criminal complaint said police were called to the home and found Seehaver's roommate, John Likeness, dead in a recliner. Seehaver admitted to officials that he killed Likeness.