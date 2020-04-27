Man seriously hurt in fight with off-duty Milwaukee cop dies

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says a 25-year-old man who was seriously hurt during a fight involving an off-duty Milwaukee police officer earlier this month has died.

According to the medical examiner, Joel Acevedo died Saturday at St. Luke's Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Acevedo was seriously injured April 19 during a fight at the off-duty officer's house in Milwaukee.

The 13-year police veteran was arrested later that day on tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury and strangulation. He posted $50,000 bail Thursday and was released from Milwaukee County Jail.

Prosecutors expect to make a charging decision once they receive autopsy results.

