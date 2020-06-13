Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

A Minnesota man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The person injured is identified as 63-year-old, Michael E. Mehsikomer of Forest Lake, MN.

According to the report, the incident happened County

Road D near Stewart Lane in Pepin County on Saturday around 11:53 a.m.

Deputies say Mehsikomer was going south on County Road D

when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Mehsikomer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, Mehsikomer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed is believed to be the main cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.