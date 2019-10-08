Man shoots self in face after firing at ceiling to quiet down noisy upstairs neighbors

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital Sunday night in critical condition. (Source: Gray Image Bank)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 4:39 PM, Oct 08, 2019

PHOENIX (Gray News) - An Arizona man was willing to go to extreme lengths to get his noisy upstairs neighbors to pipe down.

He ended up in critical condition at a hospital because of it.

According to The Arizona Republic, the man first went upstairs Sunday night and banged on his neighbors’ door. When that didn’t work, he went back home and pulled out a gun.

Police said he fired multiple shots at his ceiling, one of which ended up striking him in the face.

Officers said nobody else was hurt by gunfire.

