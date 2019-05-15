Man accused of spraying deputy with pepper spray arrested

A man suspected of spraying an unknown liquid into a sheriff deputy's eyes after the deputy stopped him for speeding has been arrested in Sauk County.

Just after 6:00 Wednesday morning, Sauk County Emergency Management sent out an alert that Joshua Martin was arrested in the county.

Just a half-hour before, an alert was sent out that the 30-year-old was spotted in the Sauk Prairie Area.

He allegedly abandoned his car in Westpoint Township by the Town Hall Martin has been identified as a person of interest in this case.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Martin is listed as a missing person out of Dane County because his car was abandoned in Dane County. It’s believed he was last seen near STH 188 and Selwood Drive in WestPoint Township. He is from the Milwaukee area.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they contacted Martin’s family and friends who said that he is going through mental health issues. This is why they consider him missing and endangered.

Sheriff Roger L. Brandner from Columbia County said the deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Highway 60 at O’Connor Road in the township of Westpoint around 12:15 a.m. on Monday. When the deputy made contact with the deputy, he sprayed the unknown liquid into the deputy’s face and eyes. The substance was possibly an Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) disabling the deputy.

Brandner said the driver took off. The deputy wasn’t able to pursue him due to impaired vision. Officers found the vehicle abandoned in the Westpoint subdivision of Sellwood. The vehicle was stolen just prior to the stop. The suspect was last seen walking through yards in the subdivision towards Lake Wisconsin.

The suspect is described as a 20-30-year-old white man with dark colored hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and was holding a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this crime or video footage in their neighborhood related to this incident is being asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 742-4166 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-4166 or your local police agency.

