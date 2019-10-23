Man stole Santa Claus suit from church, police say

Updated: Wed 4:23 PM, Oct 23, 2019

BREA, Calif. (Gray News) - There’s still plenty of time to make sure you’re not on Santa Claus’ naughty list, but one California man will have his work cut out for him.

The Brea Police Department tweeted a photo Tuesday showing a man dressed as Santa sleeping in a holding cell.

Investigators never revealed the man’s identity, but they told KTTV that he was likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They also said it was likely not his costume. Authorities believe he’s responsible for a burglary at a local church’s storage shed, where they think he found the suit.

Police included a satirical letter to the real St. Nick in their tweet.

“Dear Santa, I’m sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it’s only October. And it’s hot. Too hot for this suit. But I was drunk. Poor choices. Sincerely, Drunk Santa Suit Criminal,” the department said, tongue firmly planted in cheek.

