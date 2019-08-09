Florida man takes golf cart on wild ride into Walmart store

Updated: Fri 8:41 AM, Aug 09, 2019

GIBSONTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old Florida man took his golf cart on a wild ride through a Walmart store, terrorizing shoppers and ignoring deputies' orders to stop before crashing into a cash register.

Deputies found Michael Dale Hudson blocking the entrance to a Walmart liquor store entrance with his golf cart, demanding to speak to a manager. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff)

Hillsborough County Sheriff's investigators say they were summoned to the store near Tampa on Thursday, where they found Michael Dale Hudson blocking the liquor store entrance with his golf cart. The Tampa Bay Times reports he was demanding to speak to a manager.

As deputies spoke to Hudson, they say he suddenly drove toward the store's main entrance. Customers jumped out of the way as he barreled through the door. He raced toward the checkout area, hitting several customers.

He was jailed on multiple charges, including aggravated battery. A lawyer wasn't listed in jail records.

