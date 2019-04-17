Man that bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods once kicked out of Rothschild hotel

A La Crosse man that claims a first-time bet lead to a million dollar payout was once arrested after being kicked out of a Rothschild hotel.

Rothschild Police said a front desk clerk at the Best Western in Rothschild called police around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2016 after an intoxicated man began yelling and wandering around the hotel.

According to court documents, the clerk called the man’s behavior “unacceptable” and requested he be removed from the building.

Rothschild Police say that man was James Adducci. Adducci made national headlines this week after he bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning the Masters. Woods did win, and made Adducci $1.2 million richer.

However, he wasn’t so lucky in 2016 when his actions landed him a night in the Marathon County Jail.

According to court documents, officers from Rothschild removed a boisterous Adducci from the Best Western to the neighboring Motel 6. Adducci was told if he attempted to return to the Best Western he would be arrested. Police said five minutes after he was escorted to his new room, he was spotted walking down Industrial Avenue in Rothschild toward the Best Western. Adducci said he needed to retrieve his belongings. Officers said he could do that in the morning when he was sober, or they would do that on his behalf. Adducci began swearing and yelling. He was then arrested. More officers were requested as Adducci became aggressive. A preliminary breath test showed he had a BAC of .22.

He was convicted of disorderly conduct in April 2017. He was fined $267.50.

Adducci has been charged with 11 misdemeanor counts since 2005. All but two of those cases occurred in La Crosse County. The counts include operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

