Man tries to abduct girl in broad daylight

Updated: Mon 6:54 PM, Sep 09, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (KWY/CNN) - A security camera captured a young woman screaming for her life as she fought off a man who ambushed her.

Police are searching for the man wanted in an attempted abduction of girl in north Philadelphia. (Source: KYW/CNN)

The attempted abduction happened in northern Philadelphia just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A man who lives in front of where the attack happened heard the woman's screams from inside his home but didn't think anything of it until he checked his front door security camera that captured the incident.

Video shows the attacker casually walk away after letting go of the woman.

"It's a good thing she fought back,” the man said. “Maybe he was just trying to get out of Dodge."

The brazen ambush also happened while people are seen walking on the sidewalk across the street. After the woman freed herself, she quickly walks over to them.

"He was just trying to abduct me," she told them, her voice still shaking.

Police arrived a short time later and took a statement from the woman. Now officers want to find the guy for questioning.

Video shows the suspect wearing a white golf shirt under a black jacket and jeans.

“I’ve got daughters, so I hope they catch him because that’s not cool, trying to snatch up you girls out here,” the man concluded.

Copyright 2019 KWY via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
