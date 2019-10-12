Man walked 351 miles to have sex with teen, federal prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors say Tommy Lee Jenkins walked 351 miles with the intent of having sex with a 14-year-old girl. (Source: Brown County Jail)
Updated: Sat 9:21 AM, Oct 12, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man walked 351 miles to Neenah, Wisconsin to have sex with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to federal prosecutors.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, faces charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The case will be prosecuted in Green Bay's federal court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jenkins recently moved from Oshkosh to Whitestown, Indiana, an Indianapolis suburb. On Oct. 1, he started exchanging instant messages with someone named "Kylee."

Federal investigators say Jenkins believed "Kylee" was a 14-year-old girl who lived in Neenah. In reality, "Kylee" was a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says Jenkins demanded sexually-explicit photos from "Kylee." He also tried to get "Kylee" to come see him in Indiana.

When "Kylee" declined, he embarked on the 351-mile trek from Whitestown, Indiana to Neenah, Wisconsin.

"Along the way, Jenkins continued to engage 'Kylee' in sexually explicit conversations and updated her as to his current location," reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jenkins was arrested on Oct. 10 in Winnebago County.

“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” said United States Attorney Matthew Krueger. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”

