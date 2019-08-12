Man who drove into apartment building charged in court

A criminal complaint was filed today against a man tied to crashing his truck into an apartment building.

41-year-old Xai Vang was charged in Eau Claire County Court with 4th offense operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping.

The charges are in connection to this scene on North Wilson Drive in Altoona last Friday.

According to the complaint, officers found a man, identified as Vang, in the driver's seat talking on his phone when they arrived.

He is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail.

