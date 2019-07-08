Man who lived at Mouseketeer’s home arrested in his death

Police in Oregon have charged a 36-year-old man in connection to the death of former Mouseketeer Dennis Day, who went missing last July.

Daniel Burda, 36, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and other charges in relation to Dennis Day's death. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

Nearly a year after 76-year-old Day went missing, Oregon State Police arrested 36-year-old Daniel Burda in connection to his death. Burda lived with Day and his husband, Henry “Ernie” Caswell, at the time of the former Mouseketeer’s disappearance.

Burda is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, criminal mistreatment and identity theft.

Neighbors say they were relieved to hear the news of Burda’s arrest.

"We have known, or felt in our hearts for a long time, that he was the man,” neighbor Cheri Workman said. “We’re glad to know that they’ve got him.”

Day and Caswell often allowed others, including Burda, to stay with them, according to neighbors.

"We heard arguments between Dan and Dennis, that Dennis no longer wanted him there, and then, Dennis disappeared,” Workman said.

In July 2018, investigators were told Day was seen walking out of his Phoenix, Ore., home to visit friends and he’d be back in a few days. But the 76-year-old was never seen again.

Friends and family said they didn’t believe Day would leave his husband, who was having health issues, alone.

Investigators found a body, later identified as Day’s, at his home in April 2019. They reported the remains had been there for quite some time.

Now, with Burda’s arrest, neighbors say they are grateful to have found some closure, thanks to the efforts of OSP.

"[I’m thankful for] Officer Anderson for doing what I asked him to really do is to bring justice to Dennis. I didn’t think they’d ever get the charges and they did, and I’m very grateful,” Workman said.

Day was one of the first cast members of the 1950s TV show “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

