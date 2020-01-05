Man who proposed on New Year’s Eve charged in fiancée’s shooting death

Police said Kendrick Atkins shot Dominic Jefferson after an argument. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Updated: Sun 8:05 AM, Jan 05, 2020

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A man in Houston has turned himself in for fatally shooting his fiancée, just days after proposing.

Police say Kendrick Atkins shot Dominic Jefferson after an argument.

He fled the scene, but a witness believes he returned and saw a concerned citizen helping Jefferson.

Atkins then shot near the citizen before running away again, police said.

Jefferson’s family said the couple had been dating for three months when he proposed on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus