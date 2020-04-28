Man who stabbed Chippewa County deputy ordered to mental health institute

The man accused of stabbing a Chippewa County Sheriff's Department deputy has been found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect on two counts.

Court records show 37-year-old Travis Abbiehl was in court Monday on charges of first degree reckless injury- use of a dangerous weapon and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Abbiehl was sentenced to 15 years at Mendota Mental Health.

In August of 2018, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said Sergeant Andrew Clark was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife trying to restrain Abbiehl.