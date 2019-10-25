Man who threatened pastor, sentenced to jail with probation

The Eau Claire man who threatened a pastor with a machete has been sentenced in court.

Court documents show 40-year-old Dirk Ballard has been sentenced to six months in jail and six years of probation. Ballard is to maintain absolute sobriety and maintain full time employment.

The original criminal complaint says a person called 9-1-1 because an unknown man with a large knife had entered his home. This caller was identified as Caleb Schaller, a pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Officials say Schaller was in possession of the large machete when they arrived, as he had taken it off of the suspect.

