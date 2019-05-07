Iowa man with cancer weds love of his life, hours before his death

An Iowa man got married just a few hours before his death.

Tristin Laue, 20, proposed on Easter. A few days later, his family realized he didn't have many days left.

About five hours before he died Saturday from a rare form of liver cancer, he got his last wish and married Tianna Laue.

"He's the love of my life," Tianna Laue said. "Even like talking to my mom and everything, she said some people don't get what you two had in the amount of time, like they'll be together for years and still not have the same connection that you guys did."

There was snow on the ground outside a backyard tent in Waverly, but inside there were beautiful dresses and cheers.

"(It's) incredible really, just showed how many people cared about him and wanted him to be happy," Tianna Laue said.

In a little more than 48 hours, the community came together for the ceremony.

"Make sure you tell people you love them, because you never know when you'll be able to, and just make sure you cherish every day. Even if they're having a rough day or getting really upset," Tianna Laue said.

