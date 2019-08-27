Man’s truck stolen while he was robbing store across the street, police say

After reporting the car theft, 42-year-old William Kelley was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked with a new charge of burglary. (Source: Gray News)
Updated: Tue 5:17 AM, Aug 27, 2019

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) - After reporting his truck stolen, a Washington man was arrested because investigators determined he had been inside a store, robbing it, during the theft.

William Kelley, 42, reported his Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen Sunday morning, according to a report from the Kennewick Police Department. Kelley said he had left his keys on the front seat while looking for a nearby bathroom.

An unidentified man on a 10-speed bike rode by the truck, discovered Kelley’s keys, put his bike in the bed and drove away.

Kelley told police he had been at the tavern Saturday night and went home with friends, leaving the truck there. But upon watching surveillance video from the tavern, investigators determined that was not the case.

Instead, police say Kelley arrived at the location about 5:30 a.m. He is accused of then going into a business across the street from the tavern to burgle it.

While he was inside, allegedly stealing items, his truck was stolen. Police confirmed the car theft with surveillance video.

Kelley was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked with a new charge of burglary.

The identity of the car thief is unknown, and Kelley’s truck has not been located.

