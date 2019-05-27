Many turn out for Eau Claire parade in spite of poor weather

Many Memorial Day events were cancelled for today due to the weather, but in Eau Claire the parade went on. Community members braved the wet weather to honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in time of service to our country.

The parade from Wilson Park to Owen Park was followed by a condensed program at the American Legion post on Water Street. There Army veteran, and keynote speaker, Dan Cavanaugh addressed the crowd along with Senator Tammy Baldwin.

"Let us remember the American patriot, who sacrificed for all of us. And let us be inspired by their service to the great nation that we are blessed to call home," said Baldwin.

Eau Claire patriotic council chair Ron Martin says the event is all about recognizing veterans and their families, promoting patriotism, and teaching children about American history.