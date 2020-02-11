Manz Elementary Instructional Coach wins 2020 Golden Apple

Tuesday’s Golden Apple Recipient is an instructional coach at Manz Elementary School in Eau Claire; a "coach" that works alongside teachers to help increase student achievement in the classroom.

"So as you all know, once a year, the Eau Caire Public Schools Foundation honors one teacher or one staff member from each school who is nominated by her peers and this year the Golden Apple Award winner is Deb Erickson"

Congratulations to Deb Erickson, Manz Elementary’s Golden Apple Award winner. Erickson says building relationships with teachers and being open to each other's communication and ideas are key to their success.

Manz Principal Heather Gant says Deb's colleagues treasure and honor her work ethic because ultimately she is helping the teachers be better at what they do.

Deb Erickson, Manz Elementary Instructional Coach "As you could probably see, it is a lively discussion and we are all very passionate around meeting the needs of our students. And for me, I’m a very creative person and so to be able to take on all that critical thinking, energy from my peers and for us to put that all together into a whole, and really make a difference for kids."

Heather Grant, Manz Elementary Principal says, "it's such an important role as an instructional coach because what we've learned from the research is that teacher's learn best when someone alongside them can help implement something rather than just going to a one-day training and trying to bring it back. This way, deb is here every day and work alongside the teachers and help coach them in the work they do with students to increase student achievement."

Erickson and Manz Elementary School were both awarded $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Deb will be honored at the Golden Apple Banquet on April 16.

