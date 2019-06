Do you know what to do with a worn or tattered American flag? This weekend Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie is hosting a flag burning ceremony to properly retire your flags.

Owner, Dan Marcon says the ceremony includes setting the flags on fire in the proper manner and then given a 21 gun salute because they served their tour.

Flags can be dropped off during businesses hours at Marc-On Shooting. The ceremony takes place this Sunday at 1 p.m.