Market & Johnson creates "Construction Cares" program

Market & Johnson has created a program called “Construction Cares,” which helps people in times of need. The program donates to many groups. Firstly, they have donated $5,000 to two college student emergency relief funds.

“We do a lot of work with the University and the tech school so we want to support the students that are kind of facing the curveballs that everybody’s dealing with right now, so we support the emergency relief funds that UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College,” says Jason Plante, Vice President and Partner at Market & Johnson.

Construction workers use N95 masks on the job, so Market & Johnson donated hundreds of their masks to hospitals and first responders.

“It all really started with an outreach from our local hospitals in need of N95 masks, so we donated about 1700 of those masks we had a group of employees that put together the homemade masks and made those and got those out to people,” says Plante.

Market & Johnson is also donating meals to those who need them.

“We also have good partners with Feed My People and the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse that we’ve been longtime supporters of, they’ve become kind of an easy partner to work with them to make sure the food is getting out to the right folks,” he says.

They also donated to community relief foundations in La Crosse, St. Croix, and Eau Claire.

“We gave $15,000 to the Eau Claire Community Foundation, $10,000 to La Crosse, and $10,000 to St. Croix Valley.”

Employees also pitched in using their Employee Impact Fund, donating an additional $10,000 to the Eau Claire relief fund.

“Employees rallied around, stepped up and thought it was a really cool program to support so it was really cool to see the employees step up like that,” says Plante.

Market & Johnson is also doing construction projects related to COVID-19 at cost for hospitals, such as negative pressure rooms for Mayo Clinic.

