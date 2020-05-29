Markquart Motors donates 1600 lbs. of milk to local food pantry

Markquart Motors was able to help out local dairy farmers and the "Feed My People" food bank with a donation of 1600 lbs. of milk.

On Friday, Markquart Motors helped deliver some of the mile to the donation center at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.

The dairy industry has been struggling before and during the current health crisis and Markquart Motors found a way to not only help the farmers, but also supply the food bank with the milk, something they don't always have in this great of supply, says the food banks development specialist Amanda Parkinson.

"It's incredible for us to have such a large supply at one moment to be able to give out to everybody who wants some at any given time. It's not something we can always do, so we are really fortunate to be able to do that right"

Markquart Motors Marketing Manager Madison Drinkman is happy they could give back to the community during this crisis.

"We had heard about the milk crisis going on in Wisconsin and we wanted to help out. We had also heard that Feed My People and other local food pantries had been struggling to get donations during the pandemic and we were trying to find a way we could look into both industries and make a difference. Clover Meadows and Crystal Ball Dairy Farms were able to help us with the donations. We were grateful we were able to support the community. They have been supporting Markquart Motors for 50-years and this was a wonderful opportunity to help out."

Amanda Dickinson and the food bank are thankful for the gift.

"We have been overwhelmed with joy with all the donations that have been coming our way right now to help during this crisis."

The milk was purchased from Weaver's Country Store in Fall Creek WI, Clover Meadows Family Farm, and Crystal Ball Farms.