Marquart dealership donated to ten local organizations as part of "Marquart Gives Back"

Markquart dealerships spread a little holiday cheer to ten local organizations.

As part of Markquart Gives Back 2019, the dealerships gave out 50-thousand dollars to ten local organizations who were voted on by the Chippewa Valley community.

The recipients range from local humane societies to the Feed My People food bank.

Markquart says it's exciting to hear what each of the organizations is planning to do with the donations.

Amy Dachel, Markquart Executive Manager, says “Some of these donors have never received a donation of $5,000 before. Some of them are already planning to expand buildings or use it for special campaigns that they're working on and so it's just really exciting to hear what they're going to do with the $5,000”.

Each organization that was nominated is located in Chippewa, Dunn, or Eau Claire counties, and is registered as a non-profit.

