Marquette Law School Poll: Majority disapproves of President Trump's performance

While approval ratings are rising for President Trump the newest Marquette Law School Poll shows a majority of people still disapprove of the president's job performance.

The poll shows 52-percent of voters disapprove of Trump's job performance the same as the January poll.

On the other hand poll director Dr. Charles Franklin said 46-percent approve of his performance which is up from 44-percent from the last poll.

Franklin explained, “President Trump's approval rating bumped up by two points from January to 46-percent approve, 52-percent disapprove. In January we were still at the end of the government shutdown so in one sense moving just two points is not much movement when you go from the shutdown to the Mueller investigation ending and so on but maybe it reflects how much our opinions of him are baked in right now.”

The poll also looked at Trump’s potential bid for a second term in 2020. The poll showed less than 30-percent said they'd vote for the president while 47-percent said they'd definitely vote against him.

“When we get into the battle of the campaign a lot of those Trump maybe voters are Republicans and may very well come to his side thus producing a competitive race but we're a long ways away from that and maybe things will change,” said Franklin.

As far as potential democratic candidates the poll shows support for Bernie Sanders, followed by Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Franklin said, “Sanders has had a bump of up of 9-percent in his support between January and now and Biden has slipped off by three points. Warren is up by a couple. Nobody else has made a big move but most of the field has gotten a little more positive ratings from Democratic primary voters.”

At this point, Franklin says there's still very little name recognition among democratic candidates but that will change throughout the spring and summer.

Franklin added, “What we're doing now is seeing how the election develops the polling at this stage isn't in any way what will ultimately happen but it shows us how the first quarter of the game is going.”

The poll also looked at Gov. Tony Evers' approval ratings. His job approval is at 47-percent with 37-percent disapproving.