Marquette Poll looks at Evers, Trump, Democratic candidates

Almost one year into his term as Wisconsin's governor, Tony Evers' performance is more favorable than unfavorable, that's according to the latest Marquette Law Poll released Thursday.

"With Governor Evers we've seen a growth in approval as voters got to know him and as the spring budget session and the summer went by. But a little bit of fluctuation here in the fall," said Marquette Law School Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin.

At the beginning of Evers' term, his approval rate was at 39 percent.

That ballooned to 54 percent in the summer, before sitting at 50 percent now.

More Wisconsinites also approve of President Donald Trump's job performance now than at any point this year.

The president's 47 percent approval rating is his highest within the state since Oct. 2018.

"Views of the economy have gotten a little better in the second half of the year this year, and that also is Trump's strongest job approval number. The only one, his handling of the economy, where his job approval is over 50 percent," said Franklin.

2019 also marked the beginning of campaigning for many democratic candidates seeking the nomination.

With less than four months until Wisconsin's presidential primary, there's now a clear group of front-runners.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg, where there's only an 8 percent gap between first and fourth place.

"65 percent say they could change their minds about the democratic nominee and I think that reflects both the fact that voters haven't really made up their minds yet, but we've also asked and found voters say, you know there's actually several of these candidates that they could be happy with," explained Franklin.

In a hypothetical general election matchup between Trump and each of the four leading candidates, they're all toss ups.

"All of them are well within the margin of error, we've got a very close race this month," said Franklin.

800 registered voters in Wisconsin between Dec. 3-8 were interviewed for this poll.

To check out the latest edition of the Marquette Law School Poll click here.