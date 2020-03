Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Monday that in-house testing for COVID-19 will be available.

“Our ability to test for COVID-19, and turn results around within a day, gives us an important tool against this virus,” said Dr. Thomas Fritsche, medical director for Health System laboratories. “It will allow us to allocate our resources to patients that need them the most as we learn more about the impact the pandemic will have on the areas we serve.”