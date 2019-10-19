Marshfield Clinic Health System holds combine for kids

Saturday, hundreds of Chippewa Valley flag football players ages eight-to-ten years-old wrapped up their season with the annual Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Flag Football bowl at Carson Park.

It may have been the last weekend of games for these young athletes, but there was also a special NFL-style combine put on by Marshfield Clinic Health Systems at Carson Park.

Each athlete got to compete in the 40-yard-dash, vertical jump, pro shuttle run drill and three-cone drill.

Afterwards, they got a chance to see how they matched up against the national percentile ranks.

Organizers say the event enriches the lives of the athletes through competition.