Marshfield Clinic Health Systems asking for child care help for health care providers

Governor Tony Evers has put in place a mandatory closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

During this time, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems is working to assist employees in finding child care while they work and address the health care needs that we are likely to face in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead. If you or someone you know has the ability to watch the child of a healthcare provider, you can email childcare@marshfieldclinic.org.

Please include information such as:

• Name

• Age

• City of residence

• Days and time of availability

• What age groups are you willing to provide care for (infants, toddlers, teens)

• Any special qualifications (e.g. CPR, formal training, etc.)

• Do you have transportation and how far are you willing to travel to provide child care

• Anything else you think may be relevant

The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18th at 5 p.m. The anticipated reopening date is April 6, 2020; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.

Here is the full letter from Marshfield Clinic Health Systems:

Dear Community Members,

If you or someone you know has the ability to watch the child of a local health care provider, please consider helping out so that those workers can continue to work and address the health care needs that we are likely to face in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.

To help out a local health care provider send an email to childcare@marshfieldclinic.org and include some key information. Your information will then be posted on an internal board where a health care worker may be reaching out to you.

Marshfield Clinic Health System cares about the health and wellbeing of child care providers and the families they hope to help with child care needs. In order to protect child care providers as well as the children they are providing care for, please follow all public health precautions related to COVID-19. Child care providers and families should talk daily about any signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19, influenza, or other illnesses that either the child care provider, children or family is experiencing. Please use your best judgement in determining if care should be provided when signs or symptoms appear, or if the childcare provider, children or a family member has been exposed to someone who has signs and symptoms.

Once again, this tool is meant to serve as a resource for both parents in need of child care and those who are willing to serve as child care providers at this time. Please note, child care services are meant for Marshfield Clinic Health System employees only. As it relates to potential childcare providers, this list is being provided as a courtesy of Marshfield Clinic Health System, Inc. (MCHS). MCHS is neither affiliated with the individuals included on this list nor has MCHS performed any background checks on them. MCHS makes no representations regarding the competence of the individuals on this list, and parents and guardians must independently assess the qualifications of any person that provides childcare.

Thank you for any help you are able to provide. We thank you for your consideration and know that as a community we will get through this crisis together.

– Marshfield Clinic Health System