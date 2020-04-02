Marshfield PD seizes drugs following vehicle chase

MEDIA RELEASE FROM MARSHFIELD PD:

On Tuesday 4/1/2020 at approximately 7:21 pm, Marshfield Police Department attempted a drug interdiction traffic stop on a vehicle at 8th and E Veterans Parkway (STH 13) on a suspect from a previous methamphetamine delivery earlier this year. Upon approach by officers, the vehicle sped off westbound, performing a U-turn at Palmetto and E Veterans and continued eastbound on E Veterans Pkwy at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude officers.

Officers pursued the individual, who proceeded to throw suspected narcotics out through the driver's side window onto the roadway and into the median on E Veterans Pkwy. The suspect turned eastbound onto STH 10, continuing attempts to elude officers while throwing items out the window on the vehicle. The suspect reached speeds in excess of 120 mph at times with numerous marked squads in pursuit. The vehicle drove into the oncoming lane of traffic on STH 10 in Portage County near the Wisconsin River Bridge as the pursuit neared I-39.

Portage County Deputies were successful in deploying stop sticks in an effort to deflate the suspect's tires. The suspect proceeded to drive the wrong way down the off-ramp, driving southbound on I-39 in the northbound lane. The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle, which sustained considerable damage to the left front tire, became disabled. Pursuit distance totaled approximately 34 miles.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Brandon Wade Alexander Urquhart (4/21/87) of Milwaukee was safely apprehended for fleeing an officer (felony) and recklessly endangering safety (felony) due to driving into opposing traffic on I-39. Officers were able to recover sizable quantities of the substance, later identified as crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine, on E Veterans Pkwy in Marshfield.

A search warrant was executed in the 500 blk of N Ash Ave in Marshfield, a residence the defendant occasionally resides at, and additional quantities of crystal methamphetamine were located. Total quantities seized included 27.7 grams of crack cocaine, 125.6 grams of methamphetamine, and .5 grams of heroin all totaling a street value in excess of $20,000.

Urquhart could face multiple charges and has numerous drug possession and delivery convictions dating back to 2006. He is currently being held at Wood County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.