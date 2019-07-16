Marshfield man arrested after leaving license plate at scene of crash

A front license plate was left at the scene of the crash, and a fresh trail of fluid to a garage led to the arrest of a Marshfield man. The crash happened July 11 around 1 a.m.

Police say Craig Michaelis, 48, was driving east on McMillan Street when he left the road, struck a divider and light pole. Damage totaled to an estimate of $12,000.

The light pole partially blocked off east traffic on McMillan Street, causing a lane closure.

Officers were able to track the fluid back to Michaelis and his house.

Officers arrested him for operating while under the influence and hit-and-run of property.

