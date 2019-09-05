Marshfield man charged after shut down of massage parlors

A Marshfield man has been charged in court Thursday after two massage parlors were shut down.

According to a criminal complaint, 61-year-old Steven Gilbert has been charged with patronizing prostitutes.

The complaint comes after Eau Claire Police shut down two massage parlors on suspicion of human trafficking.

In 2018, Police were alerted to a sex offense that happened at Angel Massage in Eau Claire after a caller reported that the parlor had offered him sexual favors.

Gilbert is out on a $2,500 signature bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 30.

