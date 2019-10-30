Marshfield man pleaded guilty to patronizing prostitutes, given deferred sentence

A Marshfield man pleaded guilty to charges of patronizing prostitutes and was given a deferred sentence.

Court documents show 61-year-old Steven Gilbert received a deferred sentencing in Eau Claire County Court Wednesday. Gilbert must comply with court conditions, which include; paying a $250 fee to the District Attorney’s Office, report to coordinators for appointments, not to commit any more crimes, notify officials of any future address changes and to enroll in “John” school by Jan. 15 2020 and complete the program.

The original criminal complaint came after Eau Claire Police shut down two massage parlors on suspicion of human trafficking. Gilbert was in the building when officers shut it down.

