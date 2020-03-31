Marsy's Law amendment on the ballot in Wisconsin

In just one week, the polls for the spring primary election in Wisconsin will open.

The ballots include the Democratic Presidential Candidates, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices, and referendums.

When voters head to the polls April 7, or if you're voting absentee, you'll see a question about Marsy's Law on the ballot.

Wisconsinites will vote whether to adopt a set of rights for crime victims to the state constitution.

Marsy's Law would give victims of crimes equal rights as defendants.

For example, victims of crimes would be notified of their rights and notified of specific public proceedings during the criminal justice process as well as be heard during those proceedings.

Opponents of Marsy's Law as a constitutional amendment say the language in the amendment is vague and leaves room for interpretation.

"When you're seeking to amend the constitution we can't take that task very lightly. The constitution has profound permanence and in order to ensure that we are putting together the best possible rules for our society to function, we believe you need to use the most sound and clear language possible. Language that's without this erroneous wreck that Marsy's Law has in vagueness," said ACLU Wisconsin Staff Attorney Asma Kadri Keeler.

Advocates argue the amendment doesn't take anything away from defendants, it just levels the playing field.

"Marsy's Law in no way has tampered with, touched, done anything whatsoever to the rights of the accused. Their rights are still constitutionally protected, they still have their constitutional and their federal rights, we did nothing to their rights. All we are doing is taking the victims rights and making the victims rights just as strong as the defendant's rights," said Marsy's Law for Wisconsin Chair Teri Jendusa Nicolai.

There are 16 individual rights included in the proposed amendment regarding Marsy's Law in Wisconsin.

A lot of those rights are already part of Wisconsin law, but advocates want to bring them to a constitutional level to make them stronger.

To read more about Marsy's Law and proposed constitutional amendment click here.